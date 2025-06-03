Northern region braces for heavy rain while thunderstorms hit Southern region

According to weather forecasters, heavy downpours are expected in the Northern region with the Southern region seeing thunderstorms on June 3.

Lang Son City flooded due to rain on the afternoon of June 2.

The meteorological agency reported that convective cloud clusters are intensifying, causing heavy rain in Northern Vietnam. In the afternoon and evening, thunderstorms are expected in the Southern region as well.

From the evening and throughout the night of June 2, many northern mountainous areas experienced thunderstorms after a prolonged period of hot weather, with some places seeing very heavy rain.

Rain and gusty winds continued in northern mountainous regions. Heavy rain and strong winds swept through many northern mountainous areas early this morning, with widespread rainfall ranging from 10 to 30mm and some locations recording above 50mm.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Northwest, the Northern Delta and midland regions, and the North Central region this afternoon and evening.

In certain areas, rainfall may range from heavy to very heavy, with amounts between 15–30mm and localized accumulations exceeding 80mm.

Meteorologists warn of a high risk of tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds during thunderstorms. Intense rainfall in a short period may lead to flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides in steep terrain, and localized flooding in low-lying areas. Residents in Northern mountainous areas, particularly Ha Giang, Lang Son, Tuyen Quang and Cao Bang, should closely follow weather forecasts, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and implement proactive disaster prevention measures.

In Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region on June 3, typical early rainy season weather continues. The day will be mostly sunny, with intense heat at midday. Maximum temperatures in HCMC range from 32–34 degree Celsius with some areas reaching up to 35 degree Celsius. Humidity drops to around 60 percent creating a dry, muggy atmosphere.

From about 3 p.m. onward, convective clouds are expected to develop strongly, particularly in western districts such as Binh Tan, Hoc Mon and Cu Chi, gradually spreading toward central urban areas. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast, with localized heavy rain around 20 mm - 40mm. During storms, residents should be cautious of lightning, wind gusts of level 6–7, and temporary flooding on low-lying roads.

In other southern provinces, sunny weather prevails during the day with temperatures between 31–35 degree Celsius. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon, with localized heavy rain accompanied by tornadoes and strong winds. Average rainfall ranges from 20–50mm, with some areas exceeding 70mm. Rain typically lasts from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tapering off into the night.

Meanwhile, the Central City of Da Nang and central provinces have been facing extreme heat over the past two days, with temperatures ranging from 36.5 degree Celsius to 38.5 degree Celsius.

Starting June 4, the heatwave is expected to ease slightly, with highs between 35 degree Celsius–37 degree Celsius and humidity rising to 50 percent–60 percent.

From June 5 onward, the intensity of the heat in Da Nang will continue to decline, with peak temperatures averaging 34 degree Celsius–36 degree Celsius and minimum humidity levels at 50 percent–60 percent. The heatwave is currently rated at Level 1 risk.

With prolonged hot weather, residents should remain alert for potential midday and afternoon thunderstorms that may bring dangerous conditions such as tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds—especially in mountainous areas.

The combination of high temperatures and low humidity also increases the risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to sudden surges in electricity use, as well as the threat of forest fires.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan