Northern region asked to urgently cope with heavy rains

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control on June 3 issued a dispatch responding to heavy rains in the Northern provinces and cities.

Dark sky in the Northern province of Ha Nam on June 2 (Photo: Thanh Duong)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said that the Northern region will experience moderate to heavy rainfalls and thunderstorms, ranging from 40 mm to 70 mm, even exceeding 150 mm in some places from the evening of June 4 to the morning of June 5.

People are warned of cyclones, lightning, hail, gusty winds, flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides, and flooding in low-lying areas during this thundery heavy rain spell.

In order to cope with the worst situation from natural disasters, the Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested local authorities to closely monitor weather warnings and forecasts, provide timely, frequent updates and give guidance to the government at all levels and people to proactively prevent and minimize damage.

It is necessary to proactively arrange on-site forces to promptly help residents overcome consequences if any.

Besides, functional forces need to inspect and review residential areas along rivers and streams, low-lying areas and areas vulnerable to flooding, flash floods and landslides; proactively clear drainage systems to ensure smooth water flow and evacuate residents in case of emergencies.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong