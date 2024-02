Both the Northern and Central regions are forecast to be scorched by a heat wave in the next several days before the localities will experience a cold spell on February 22-23.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien Hue have been covered by light fogs in the early mornings and sweltering heat temperatures in the afternoons.

From the night of February 22, a cold front triggering thundery showers is forecast to move to the Northern region.

Notably, the southeastern region will experience prolonged sweltering heat days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong