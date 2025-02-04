North-South high-speed railway project set to implement site clearance

The Ministry of Transport has just said that relevant units are actively preparing for the North-South high-speed railway project groundbreaking in late 2027.

From the beginning of 2025, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) along with relevant ministries, agencies and localities have begun selecting consulting contractors to conduct surveys, prepare feasibility study reports and carry out related tasks.

The feasibility report will be submitted to the Prime Minister in the fourth quarter of 2026.

From 2025, relevant localities and Vietnam Electricity (EVN) will carry out compensation, support, resettlement and the relocation of power infrastructure affected by the project. This work is expected to be completed in 2027 to hand over the site to the contractors for construction.

The State Appraisal Council will assess the project and submit the feasibility study report to the Prime Minister for approval by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

The Ministry of Transport will select contractors for the construction phase, sign contracts, and ensure conditions are met to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2027.

Under the direction of Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, the Ministry of Transport will collaborate with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment together with localities to initially proceed with site clearance.

The total land requirement for the project is approximately 10,827 hectares, with 120,836 people in need of being resettled.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong