North-South high-speed railway project expected to commence construction in 2027

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha presides over the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

That was announced during yesterday’s the third meeting of the Steering Committee for the North-South high-speed railway and significant national railway projects' construction and implementation.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Danh Huy stated that following the National Assembly's approval of the North-South high-speed railway project's investment policy, the Ministry of Transport has formulated a master plan for project execution, encompassing selecting consultants, preparing and approving the feasibility study report, bidding for construction packages.

As per schedule, the project’s construction will commence in December 2027. The Ministry of Transport is listening to related ministries and agencies’ opinions on a draft resolution of the Government to identify and specify the main milestones of the project; and to develop a number of specific and special policies for the project.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized that the Government's resolution regarding the implementation plan for Resolution No. 172/2024/QH15, which pertains to the investment policy for the North-South high-speed railway project, must be approached in a scientific, comprehensive, and synchronized manner. It should reflect both feasibility and adaptability to ensure the successful establishment of a high-speed railway line connecting the North and South, with potential for future expansion.

Vietnam needs to take charge of the railway development process, progressively gaining expertise in the railway sector and its related fields, including information technology, control systems, management, operations, and the associated economic ecosystems.

The Ministry of Transport should form working groups that include representatives from pertinent ministries, sectors, consulting firms, and top experts in specific areas such as contractor selection, workforce training, land management, financing, and project management models.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy