North, North-Central region to experience thundery showers

Today’s weather forecast indicates mainly thunderstorm conditions with a few showers across the Northern and North-Central regions on August 18.

Particularly, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned of thundery showers with the phenomenon of thunderstorms, blustery winds and lighting in the above-mentioned regions on most nights over the next few days.

The rainfall is predicted to average 10 mm to 30 mm, and even exceed 50 mm.

During showers, people need to prevent risks of flash floods in streams and lakes, landslides and subsidence in hilly areas and flooding in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for August 18 indicates mainly sweltering conditions with average temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius above.

The Central Highlands and Southern regions are predicted to continue seeing sunny intervals in the mornings and showers with anticipated cyclones, lightning and strong winds persisting in the regions in the coming days.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong

