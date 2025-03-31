North braces for intense cold, while South experiences unseasonal rains

A cold wave hit Hanoi on March 30, making the weather colder than previously forecast, with morning temperatures dropping to 14 degrees Celsius.

Vu Anh Tuan, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Office at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said that during this cold spell, temperatures across the Northern region will reduce significantly, notably dropping to below 10 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

It is forecast the cold aid will spread to the North Central region, with temperatures ranging from 15 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting updated that as of March 30 afternoon, the cold air continued affecting parts of the South-Central localities. As forecasts, the provinces from Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh will experience minimum temperatures of 14 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the localities from Quang Binh to Hue will drop to 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

On the same day, March 30 afternoon, various places across Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region experienced unseasonal thundery showers due to impacts of an ongoing low-pressure zone.

This system is expected to bring up to 50 mm of rainfall and has a 35 percent chance of turning into a tropical depression over the Gulf of Thailand.

An unseasonal rain pours down in Ho Chi Minh City on March 30 afternoon. (Photo: Quoc Anh)

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warns that the North Central and Central regions will also see scattered showers due to the cold air, along with risks of thunderstorms, hail, lightning and strong winds from March 31 to April 2.

Vu Anh Tuan, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Office at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, cautioned that extreme weather events like hail, thunderstorms and lightning could cause severe damage to agriculture, crops, livestock and infrastructure. Additionally, whirlwinds and huge waves may impact maritime activities.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong