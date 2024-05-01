Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat airports see over 200,000 passengers as holiday ends

The two major airports of the country had made necessary preparations to ensure transportation flows.

Passengers at the domestic terminal of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

According to a representative of Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi, 538 flights (303 domestic and 235 international) landed carrying approximately 94,000 passengers in total, which was the most traffic during the five-day holiday.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC saw more than 690 flights with 110,237 passengers onboard, 60,528 arrivals and 49,709 departures.

The two major airports of the country had made necessary preparations to ensure transportation flows and increase the use of technology as well as law enforcement to help regulate traffic.

They also recommended passengers use public transport instead of personal vehicles for drop-off and pick-up to reduce congestion at parking lots.

Accidents on the rise

Meanwhile, the April 30-May 1 holiday saw more than 277 road accidents nationwide, killing 109 and injuring 236 people, according to statistics from the National Traffic Safety Committee as of Tuesday.

These figures have increased compared to the same period last year (129 accidents with 67 fatalities and 90 injuries in the 2023 holiday).

According to reports from the Ministry of Public Security, more than 17,000 traffic violations were handled on Tuesday with the total fines amounting to VND38 billion (US$1.5 million).

Among these cases, 4,390 were driving under the influence of alcohol, 4,913 speeding violations, 113 overloading vehicles, 51 size violations, 15 cases related to illegal drug use and six unauthorised modifications of vehicles.

The traffic police also handled 157 violations on inland waterways and six on railways, with total fines of VND146 million (US$5,760).

A collision between a tractor-trailer and an unregistered motorbike at midnight Tuesday in Vĩnh Phúc Province was one of the most serious accidents that happened during the holiday.

Two victims on the motorbike died at the hospital, while the tractor driver fled the scene. Further investigation is being carried out.

On Wednesday morning, two passenger coaches collided on National Route 25 in Gia Lai Province, killing one and injuring eleven others.

Both drivers had valid licences and tested negative for blood alcohol concentration and drug use. Investigations are ongoing.

