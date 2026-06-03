Legal experts call for legal services market in special urban law for HCMC

Legal experts have proposed measures to strengthen the legal services sector and protect officials undertaking policy innovation as part of feedback on the draft Law on Special Urban Areas for Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Lawyers Association, in coordination with the city's Department of Justice and Bar Association, on June 3 held a consultation workshop to gather feedback from legal experts on the draft Law on Special Urban Areas.

Strong legal services market seen as essential

Legal experts attend the workshop. (Photo: Cam Nuong)

Speaking at the workshop, lawyer Phan Trung Hoai, Vice President of the Vietnam Bar Federation, said the draft law should provide a sufficiently strong legal framework to develop and expand the legal services market in Ho Chi Minh City, in line with its status as a special urban area.

He emphasized the need to develop large-scale law firms with mechanisms to accumulate capital and access suitable credit and tax policies. Such measures would help establish leading legal organizations capable of competing internationally.

According to lawyer Nguyen The Phong of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, the legal services market should be recognized as an important component of the city's broader economy and services sector when designing the special urban model.

The Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association currently has around 10,000 practicing lawyers working in more than 2,500 legal practice organizations, along with nearly 900 independent lawyers. The sector provides a wide range of legal services to individuals and businesses.

Lawyer Nguyen The Phong noted that legal relationships in a special urban area would become increasingly diverse and complex, accompanied by higher demands in governance, investment, international cooperation and dispute resolution. As a result, the advisory and support role of lawyers would become even more important.

Lawyer Ha Hai, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association

Lawyer Ha Hai, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Bar Association, said a safe investment environment must be built on a solid legal framework if the city is to achieve its socio-economic development goals.

He proposed adding provisions requiring city authorities to consult legal experts through independent advisory organizations on major projects or those involving complex legal issues. Early consultation, he said, would help minimize legal risks.

Calls for mechanisms to protect officials pursuing innovation

Lawyer Nguyen The Phong also argued that a special urban area requires dedicated officials willing to take responsibility and pursue innovative approaches.

However, he said the draft law currently provides only limited provisions on exemptions from legal liability, which may not sufficiently encourage officials to take initiative.

He proposed that the law clearly establish liability exemption mechanisms for officials implementing pilot policies, experimental governance measures or breakthrough administrative solutions when outcomes fall short of expectations or projects fail to achieve intended results.

At the same time, he said the higher standards required in a special urban area also necessitate stronger personnel management mechanisms.

Lawyer Nguyen The Phong suggested that the draft law include provisions allowing for swift and decisive decisions on the reassignment and rotation of officials and civil servants. Officials who perform effectively should receive investment, training and greater responsibilities, while those unable to meet job requirements should be reassigned promptly.

By Cam Nuong - Translated by Anh Quan