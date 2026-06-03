National Congress' delegates must maximize representative role, responsibility

On June 2, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a meeting with delegations from Ho Chi Minh City attending the national congresses of socio-political organizations.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting was chaired by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, acknowledged and commended the efforts and achievements of the city’s socio-political organizations over the past period. He also urged the delegations to fully promote their representative role and political responsibility at the congresses.

He expressed his hope that, through the congresses, the delegates would help further spread the image of Ho Chi Minh City as dynamic, creative, and compassionate; a city that is always pioneering, willing to think boldly, act boldly, and take responsibility for the country’s overall development.

He also requested that delegates carefully study the draft documents, actively engage in discussions, and provide high-quality feedback that reflects issues arising from the city’s practical development. Delegates were encouraged to boldly propose new solutions to improve the effectiveness of socio-political organizations in the context of a newly reorganized administrative apparatus, increasingly comprehensive digital transformation, and deeper international integration.

In addition, delegates were required to strictly comply with Congress regulations and safeguard the image and reputation of Ho Chi Minh City and proactively learn from, connect with, and absorb good practices from other localities and units. After the congress, delegations were urged to promptly disseminate and communicate its outcomes to members and the public and to swiftly translate resolutions and action programs into concrete, feasible tasks and solutions.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates attend the Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates attend the Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc and delegates attend the Congress. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh