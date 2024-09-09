Ninh Thuan cooperates with RoK cities in tourism development

A delegation from the Tourism Association of Ninh Thuan province has visited Seoul and Jeju cities of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Delegates of the Tourism Association of Ninh Thuan province take a group photo at the 2nd Jeju International Super Cup Kitesboarding Competition. (Photo: Tourism Association of Ninh Thuan province)

A delegation from the Tourism Association of Ninh Thuan province has visited Seoul and Jeju cities of the Republic of Korea (RoK), to explore cooperation opportunities and hasten the signing of cooperation agreements for tourism development.

Chairman of the Tourism Association of Ninh Thuan province Nguyen Anh Vu said that the delegation had the opportunity to experience various tourism products of Seoul and Jeju cities, including Namsan Tower, Hanbok, Bukchon and Hanok traditional villages, the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of the RoK, the historic site of Gyeongbokgung Palace, and Nami Island. The delegation also attended the 2nd Jeju International Super Cup Kitesboarding Competition.

During the visit from September 4-8, the Ninh Thuan Tourism Association discussed with its counterparts in Jeju and Seoul the development plans and targets for the tourism sector. The two sides introduced their respective potential, strengths and typical tourism products, with the aim of boosting the development of the tourism industry between Ninh Thuan province and the cities of Jeju and Seoul. It also provided an opportunity for RoK investors and businesses to explore future investment opportunities in central province of Vietnam.

Chairman Nguyen Anh Vu stressed that the visit allowed the association members to gain a deep understanding of the tourism market and products in Seoul and Jeju, thereby devising strategies to promote tourism exchanges between Vietnam and the RoK.

According to the Ninh Thuan provincial People's Committee, the sides reviewed in detail the contents of the draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation on tourism development proposed by the Jeju Tourism Association.

A delegation from Ninh Thuan province is scheduled to pay a working visit to Jeju and sign an cooperation agreement in the first quarter of next year.

Earlier in March, the provincial People's Committee organised a meeting with tourism firms from Gwangju city to exchange information on investment policies and explore opportunities for cooperation in tourism development between the two localities.

Currently, Ninh Thuan has three ongoing Korean investment projects, namely the Hanbaram wind power plant of Landville Energy Corporation, the Lotte cinema project of Lottecinema Vietnam Co. Ltd., and toy manufacturing plant of Innoflower Ninh Thuan Co. Ltd.

The province has benefited from 31 non-refundable aid projects from the RoK with a financial commitment of US$2.4 million, as well as other support from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

Vietnamplus