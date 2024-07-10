Ninh Binh, railway sector team up to develop tourism

The Tourism Department in the northern province of Ninh Binh and the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) recently signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2024-2030.

Representatives of the Ninh Binh Tourism Department and the Vietnam Railway Corporation show the signed MoU on cooperation. (Photo: VNA)

The Tourism Department in the northern province of Ninh Binh and the Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) recently signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2024-2030, aiming to attract more train passengers to local destinations.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Song Tung said Ninh Binh boasts considerable potential and advantages for tourism development, including its location at the intersection of the mountainous northwestern region, the Red River Delta and the north-central region; a large number of scenic landscapes; and over 1,820 historical and cultural relic sites, which created many unique and charming tourist attractions.

With a consistent strategy of developing green and sustainable tourism, respecting natural, historical and cultural values, and adopting methodological methods, the province is gradually gaining a foothold and becoming a favourite destination for both domestic and international visitors.

He cited statistics as showing that Ninh Binh welcomed more than 6.28 million tourist arrivals during the first half of 2024, including over 500,000 foreigners, up 38 percent year on year. It earned over VND6 trillion (US$236 million) in tourism revenue, rising 1.5-fold from the same period of 2023.

In particular, the province has ranked high in many lists of destinations compiled by prestigious international travel websites. Most recently, a full-day tour to Ninh Binh from Hanoi has been named among the Top 10 Experiences in the world for 2024 by TripAdvisor readers.

Tung held that the partnership with the VNR will help increase visitors to his province by offering more convenient travel and introducing local destinations linked with images of Vietnam’s railway sector, and build railway travel stimulation programs to attract visitors from nationwide to Ninh Binh.

Ninh Binh will increase opportunities for tourists to access and explore local beauty in a convenient and safe manner, the official stressed, pledging close cooperation to design unique and sustainable tourism programs benefiting both sides.

The natural beauty of Ninh Binh and the professionalism and safety of the railway system will generate memorable experiences for travellers, he stated.

Vietnamplus