Ninh Binh among 23 best places to travel in 2023: Forbes

The northern province of Ninh Binh has been selected by US magazine Forbes as one of the 23 best places to travel around the world in 2023.

“Ninh Binh has been named one of the most underrated destinations in Asia, and it’s often referred to as one of the most beautiful hidden gems on the Asian continent,” says Catarina Mello, an award-winning luxury travel content creator, photographer, entrepreneur and online educator, as cited by Forbes.

“It’s rising in popularity on social media, so it won’t stay a hidden gem for too long.”

Forbes also suggested some travel experiences in Ninh Binh, including enjoying scenic landscapes and tasting special cuisine.

In February this year, the province was chosen as one of the world’s most welcoming regions, a category of the annual Traveler Review Awards 2023 announced by Booking.com, a hotel booking app covering 228 countries and territories.

Nguyen Van Minh, Director of the Ninh Binh tourism promotion center, said the local tourism sector has continually carried out many measures to turn the province into a hospitable and ideal destination for domestic and foreign travelers.

In the first quarter of 2023, Ninh Binh welcomed 3.2 million tourist arrivals, surging 4.8-fold year on year. That included 3.1 million domestic visitors and nearly 126,000 international ones. Tourism revenue was estimated at nearly VND2.5 trillion (US$106 million), up 5.5-fold from a year earlier.