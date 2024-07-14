Culture/art

Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024 opens

SGGP

The Ever Glamor Nha Trang (EGN) 2024 (also known as Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024) opened in Nha Trang City of the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on the evening of July 13.

Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024 opens on the evening of July 13. (Photo: SGGP)

The drone light show competition themed 'Brilliant Galaxy' attracts four teams from South Korea, China, France, and the UAE. In the competition, each pair of teams will compete against each other in one night from July 13-20.

Nha Trang International Light Bay Festival 2024 opened with the first competition titled “Glamour Nha Trang” between South Korea and China.

The second night called “Night of the Wonders” performed by teams of the UAE and France will take place on July 14.

Each team will present a 15-minute spectacular light show with at least 1,000 drones depicting the culture and introduce images of Khanh Hoa Province combined with modern musical performances.

The final round titled is scheduled to take place at Vinpearl Harbour on Hon Tre Island on July 20.

By Cong Nhan, Nguyen Luan – Translated by Kim Khanh

