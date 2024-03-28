Nguyen Thuy Linh's prospects for Spain Masters 2024 quarterfinals

Nguyen Thuy Linh secured her first victory in the women's singles category at the Madrid Spain Masters 2024.

Nguyen Thuy Linh enters the secong round of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024. (Photo: SVENBADMINTON)

On the evening of March 27 (Vietnam time), Nguyen Thuy Linh entered the fray at the Madrid Spain Masters 2024. This tournament is part of the BWF World Tour Super 300, with Nguyen Thuy Linh seeded 8th in the women's singles.

In her inaugural match of the women's singles event, Nguyen Thuy Linh faced off against Tiffany Ho. Facing a lower-rated opponent, Linh encountered little difficulty in clinching victory. After just 25 minutes on the court, Thuy Linh dominated her opponent, winning with a score of 2-0 (21-10, 21-9).

In the second-round match, Linh will once again meet with her familiar rival, Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo from Indonesia. The two players recently competed against each other at the 2024 Swiss Open, where Nguyen Thuy Linh emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. According to the latest world rankings, Nguyen Thuy Linh holds the 21st position, while Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo is ranked 38th. If Linh secures a win against her opponent, she will advance to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters 2024.

The badminton tournament in Spain is the last stop in Nguyen Thuy Linh's current European competition tour. Presently, she and the Vietnamese badminton team are making efforts to enhance their performance to guarantee an official berth for the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as aiming for a seeded position in the draw.

The Madrid Spain Masters 2024 will last until March 31.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan