Nguyen Thuy Linh to compete in 2023 Finnish Open

Related News Nguyen Thuy Linh clinches 2nd consecutive championship at Vietnam Open 2023

Thuy Linh is the sole female representative from Vietnam joining the tournament. This tournament takes place from October 10 to October 15 and is a part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 badminton series.

According to the draw, Thuy Linh will compete in the first round of the women's singles event against her opponent Beiwen Zhang from the US, who is the 4th seed. This tournament gathers world-class badminton players, such as Ratchanok Intanon from Thailand and Tai Tzu Ying from Chinese Taipei.

The 2023 Finnish Open is Nguyen Thuy Linh's first international tournament since her participation in the recent 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19). At ASIAD 19, Thuy Linh did not make it to the medal round in the women's singles event. Currently, on the BWF rankings, Nguyen Thuy Linh holds the 28th position. According to her professional schedule, she is making efforts to compete and earn points to secure direct qualification for the 2024 Olympics. After the 2023 Finnish Open, she will compete in a series of European tournaments, including Denmark, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. This is the first time Thuy Linh will be participating in a sequence of European tournaments to this extent. Her most recent achievement was winning the women's singles title at the Vietnam Open 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City.