Nguyen Thuy Linh exits in first round of World Badminton Championships

The leading female badminton player from Vietnam participated in the women's singles category at the 2023 BWF World Championships; however, she fell short of clinching the victory.

On August 21, the 2023 BWF World Championships kicked off its matches in Denmark. Among Vietnam's badminton contingent, Nguyen Thuy Linh took part in the opening round of the women's singles event, where she competed against her opponent, Nozomi Okuharu. Neither of these players had been seeded in this tournament.

During the initial game, both players exhibited an open playing style right from the start. Nevertheless, it was Okuharu who effectively took advantage of Thuy Linh's errors, securing points and ultimately triumphing with a score of 21/15. In the subsequent game, the scenario persisted, leading to another triumph for the Japanese athlete at 21/12. In the end, Nguyen Thuy Linh suffered a 0-2 defeat and was ousted from the tournament.

During the 2023 BWF World Championships, Vietnam's badminton contingent features Nguyen Thuy Linh competing in the women's singles category and Nguyen Hai Dang competing in the men's singles category. The tournament, scheduled from August 21 to 27, has attracted the world's most formidable players. Notably, the top Asian players at the 2023 World Badminton Championships are also set to take part in the upcoming 19th Asian Games in 2022. In the previous year, Thuy Linh also joined the 2022 BWF World Championships and entered the second round of the women's singles event.

At present, Nguyen Thuy Linh holds the 25th position globally and is working towards securing an official berth to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics (France).