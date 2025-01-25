Nguyen Thanh Nghi serves as Standing Party Deputy Chief of HCMC

The Politburo has decided to appoint Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi to Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

On the morning of January 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce and hand over the Politburo's decision on personnel work.

Mr. Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presided over the conference.

The conference saw the presence of member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and other delegates.

Mr. Le Minh Hung, Politburo member (R) hands over the Politburo's decision to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Organization Commission read the Politburo's decision on personnel transfer and appointment to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of Construction.

Mr. Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission and Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (first from left) congratulate Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi with new position. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi was born in 1976, a native of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau. He holds a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering, a Doctor of Science in Civil Engineering (George Washington University, the United States) and senior political theory. The working history of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi June 1999 – January 2007: Lecturer at the Faculty of Construction, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City January 2007 – December 2008: Head of Post-Graduate Training and Management and Foreign Affairs Board, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City December 2008 – November 2011: Vice Rector, Head of Post-Graduate Training and Management and Foreign Affairs Division, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City. (From January 2011, he was elected as an alternate member of the Party Central Committee.) November 2011 – February 2014: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction February 2014 – October 2015: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee October 2015 – January 2016: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee January 2016 – October 2020: Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Head of Kien Giang Province’s delegation of the 14th National Assembly deputies. October 2020- April 2021: Member of the Party Central Committee, member of Party Steering Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction April 2021- January 2025: Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of Construction.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong