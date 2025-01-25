Nguyen Thanh Nghi serves as Standing Party Deputy Chief of HCMC

On the morning of January 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held a conference to announce and hand over the Politburo's decision on personnel work.
Mr. Le Minh Hung, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Organization Commission; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo member, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presided over the conference.
The conference saw the presence of member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc and other delegates.
At the conference, Mr. Nguyen Quang Duong, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Head of the Central Organization Commission read the Politburo's decision on personnel transfer and appointment to Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of Construction.
Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi was born in 1976, a native of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau.
He holds a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering, a Doctor of Science in Civil Engineering (George Washington University, the United States) and senior political theory.
The working history of Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi
June 1999 – January 2007: Lecturer at the Faculty of Construction, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City
January 2007 – December 2008: Head of Post-Graduate Training and Management and Foreign Affairs Board, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City
December 2008 – November 2011: Vice Rector, Head of Post-Graduate Training and Management and Foreign Affairs Division, University of Architecture, Ho Chi Minh City. (From January 2011, he was elected as an alternate member of the Party Central Committee.)
November 2011 – February 2014: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction
February 2014 – October 2015: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of Kien Giang Provincial People’s Committee
October 2015 – January 2016: Alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee
January 2016 – October 2020: Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Head of Kien Giang Province’s delegation of the 14th National Assembly deputies.
October 2020- April 2021: Member of the Party Central Committee, member of Party Steering Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction
April 2021- January 2025: Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and Minister of Construction.