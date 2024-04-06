Nguyen Huy Hoang breaks 1500m freestyle record at Thai Age Group Championships

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang competed in his signature event, the men's 1500m freestyle, and swiftly secured his first victory.

Nguyen Huy Hoang claims the first place in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2024.

On the morning of April 6 in Thailand, Nguyen Huy Hoang participated in the first event of the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2024, the men’s 1500m freestyle. The tournament was recognized by the International Aquatics Federation (FINA), meeting the necessary standards for competitions where athletes' performances can be considered for Olympic qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics (France).

Nguyen Huy Hoang competed in the championship group for swimmers over 19 years old, where five athletes participated in the race. Upon completing his swimming rounds, Hoang finished first with a time of 15'37"29. While this result exceeded the championship record of 15'39"03, it did not surpass the Thai national swimming record in this event, which stands at 15'24"11. However, Hoang's performance in Thailand this time fell significantly short of the Olympic A standard of 15'00"99 and the Olympic B standard of 15'05"49.

In March of this year, Nguyen Huy Hoang competed in the 2024 Asian Age Group Aquatics Championships held in the Philippines. The swimmer, hailing from Quang Binh Province, clinched the gold medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event for the over-18 age group, clocking in at 15'24"69, breaking the youth age group record of 15'34"80.

At the 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19), Nguyen Huy Hoang achieved a time of 15’04”06. In the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), he recorded a time of 15’11”24 in the same event. Additionally, at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, Hoang's professional result for the 1500m freestyle was 15’22”86.

Therefore, Nguyen Huy Hoang has yet to meet the Olympic standard to qualify for the men's 1500m freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics (France).

The Vietnamese swimming team, including athletes Nguyen Huy Hoang and Tran Hung Nguyen, is competing in the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championships 2024, which will conclude after April 11.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Thuy Doan