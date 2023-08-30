Nguyen Hai Dang advances four places on BWF rankings

Badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang has recently ascended by four ranks in the global standings of the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

Conversely, female badminton player Nguyen Thuy Linh has experienced a decline of two positions.

The most recent BWF rankings were made public on August 29. Accordingly, badminton player Nguyen Hai Dang has risen to the 83rd position in the global rankings, marking a continuous ascent of four places. Meanwhile, Le Duc Phat has seen a decline of one rank, positioning him at 86th place.

In the women's category, Nguyen Thuy Linh dropped two ranks to occupy the 27th position in the current world women's singles rankings. As of now, the top-ranked women's singles player in the world remains An Se Young from South Korea.

One contributing factor to Thuy Linh's drop in ranking is her unsuccessful performance at the 2023 BWF World Championship held in Denmark, where she was knocked out in the opening round of the women's singles event. Badminton player Vu Thi Anh Thu slipped by four spots to secure the 112th position. Meanwhile, the seasoned player Vu Thi Trang, who has been less involved in recent international tournaments, experienced a significant fall of 65 places, positioning her at the 186th spot in the current world rankings.

At present, local athletes are in Bac Giang Province, taking part in the 2023 National Individual Badminton Championship, scheduled from August 29 to September 2. Following this event, they will proceed to compete in the 2023 National Mixed Team Badminton Championship, set to occur in Bac Giang as well from August 4 to 9. Nguyen Thuy Linh, Vu Thi Anh Thu, Nguyen Hai Dang, and Le Duc Phat are all taking part in these tournaments to vie for the national championship titles for their respective teams.