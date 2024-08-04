New heatwave in Central Vietnam, widespread rain in Southern region

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) predicts that the heatwave in the Central and South Central Coast may persist and could extend to the North Central Coast in the coming days.

On August 4 and 5, the area from Quang Binh to Khanh Hoa will experience hot weather, with some areas facing intense heat. Temperatures are expected to range from 35-37 degrees Celsius, with some spots exceeding 37 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity will generally be between 55-60 percent.

The meteorological agency has warned that the heatwave and intense heat, combined with low humidity, pose a risk of fires and explosions in residential areas due to increased electricity use and a higher chance of forest fires. Additionally, the heat could lead to dehydration, exhaustion, and heatstroke from prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

According to the Southern Regional Hydro-Meteorological Center, Ho Chi Minh City will experience hot and sunny weather on August 4, with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening. Rain may occur in some areas, and thunderstorms could bring strong winds, lightning, and gusts.

Source: NCHMF – Translated by Thuy Doan