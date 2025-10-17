National

Nearly US$38 million donated to support storm and flood affected areas

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee received a donation from the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese community abroad.

As of October 16, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien has received a donation of VND12 billion (approximately US$455,542) from the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese community abroad to support people in provinces heavily affected by recent storms and floods.

Mr. Do Van Chien, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, presents a letter of appreciation to the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Vietnamese community abroad for their donations.

According to the Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, a total of over VND1 trillion (nearly US$38 million) has been received in donations through the Central Relief Mobilization Committee’s account.

Among them, Vingroup Group has initially donated VND500 billion (nearly US$19 million), committing to coordinate with the Vietnam Fatherland Front to provide timely support to families severely affected by successive storms and floods in recent days.

