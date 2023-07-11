Nearly US$33 mln of credit support dedicated to HCMC enterprises

The People’s Committees of Tan Binh District and Tan Phu District have just organized a conference to connect banks and enterprises in the two localities.

The conference focused on exchanging and providing information related to State policy in the banking sector for enterprises, collectives and household businesses.

Besides, the conference aimed at grasping concerns, sharing and proposing prompt solutions to overcome the difficulties at the current time for businesses, collectives and household businesses in the two districts which would contribute to overcoming the difficulties and boosting the business development in manufacturing together with social welfare issues.

A signing ceremony on credit contract among seven banks and 34 enterprises in districts of Tan Binh and Tan Phu also took place with a total supported amount of VND792.7 billion (US$33 million)