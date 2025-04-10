Nearly 600 businesses participate in Vietnam International Travel Mart 2025

Vietnam International Travel Mart – VITM Hanoi 2025 this morning was officially opened at the International Center of Exhibition (I.C.E ) in the capital city of Hanoi.

The event marks the beginning of a series of tourism promotion activities for the year under the theme “Developing Green Destinations - Elevating Vietnam Tourism."

The delegates perform the rituals to launch Vietnam International Travel Mart 2025.

This event will not only kick off the year’s tourism promotion campaign but it shall also reaffirm Vietnam’s commitment to transforming its tourism industry toward green growth, sustainable development, and deep international integration. Besides, the tourism sector will focus on developing Vietnam’s destinations to meet green tourism standards, enhancing the country’s tourism brand by emphasizing environmental protection, safety, security, and visitor appeal.

This year’s fair gathers over 450 booths, with nearly 600 enterprises, 60 tourism promotion agencies, eight airlines and representatives from 16 countries and territories.

At the opening ceremony of Vietnam International Travel Mart 2025

During the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to explore green tourism products, enjoy exclusive promotional tour packages, experience AI-powered tourism technologies, and participate in a variety of B2B and B2C networking activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association Cao Thi Ngoc Lan said the event will run from April 10 to April 13 at the International Exhibition Center (I.C.E) in Hanoi, showcasing new tourism products, attractive promotional tours, exciting destinations and unique green experiences.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Trinh Thi Thuy emphasized that Vietnam’s tourism industry must continue developing in a professional, modern, and sustainable orientation.

Within the framework of the fair, there will be also a forum named “Green Destination Development”, and an award ceremony honoring outstanding tourism businesses and individuals of 2024, as well as promotional conferences from localities including Quang Nam, Bac Giang, and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong