Flights canceled, rescheduled due to tropical storm Talim

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) just amended flights on local and international routes on July 17 because of the influence of tropical typhoon Talim which is forecast to make landfall in the country.

VNA has also changed flight schedules to international flights from Hanoi and HCMC to Hong Kong (China), including VN594 and VN595 which are delayed for seven hours on July 17.

Flight VND430 departing from Da Nang will arrive at Incheon Airport in Seoul, South Korea 45 minutes later than the scheduled time, and aircraft VN318 taking off from Da Nang will land in Narita Airport in Tokyo, Japan 25 minutes later than scheduled. Their departure time remains unchanged.

In addition, a number of flights may be rescheduled to avoid the storm's fury.

The carrier notifies passengers to access its websites or contact the ticket offices of the airline throughout the country for further information about flight delays or cancellations.