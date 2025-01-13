Naval Region 3 Command’s pre-Tet visit to Con Co, Ly Son islands concludes

A pre-Tet visit of the delegation from Naval Region 3 Command to island districts Con Co and Ly Son concluded with a cultural exchange program and presentation of Tet gifts.

The Command of Navy Region 3 yesterday held a conference in Da Nang City to summarize the results of visiting and extending Tet greetings to the soldiers and people of Con Co Island District in Quang Tri Province and Ly Son Island District in Quang Ngai Province on the occasion of the upcoming Tet holiday of 2025.

Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh, Deputy Political Commissar of Navy Region 3 and head of the working delegation speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Speaking at the ceremony, Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh, Deputy Political Commissar of Navy Region 3 and head of the working delegation, thanked for and acknowledged the great contributions of the delegation members despite unfavorable weather conditions, with huge waves, strong winds and rough seas.

As reported by Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh, on January 11, the delegation arrived at Ly Son Island. Here, the delegates engaged in cultural exchange programs and presented Tet gifts to the officers, soldiers and residents on the island; offered incense and flowers at the Ly Son District Martyrs' Cemetery and the monument honouring and commemorating the Hoang Sa Bac Hai fleet; participated in a flag-raising ceremony at the island's national flagpole.

Delegates offer incense and flowers to commemorate and express deep gratitude to fallen heroes for their great sacrifices for the country. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Nga)

Additionally, they listened to the ten oaths of honor of the Vietnam People's Army; visit, give Tet gifts and extend Lunar New Year greetings to the officers and soldiers of Radar Station 550 under the Regiment 351, Navy Region 3 and the soldiers and people on the island.

Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh acknowledged and commended the officers and soldiers of Radar Station 540 and Radar Station 550 together with the soldiers and people of the two island districts for their efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges to complete their tasks, contributing to management and protection of the country's maritime security and island sovereignty.

During the working trip, representatives of Navy Region 3 presented Tet gifts from the Ministry of National Defense, the Naval Command, the Command of Navy Region 3 and affiliated agencies and units to military personnel and soldiers on their duties; delivered nearly VND500 million (US$19,673) and around 230 gifts; presented over 40 books, newspapers and magazines, 200 wall calendars, and 500 desk calendars to the soldiers and people of the two front-line islands.

The Command of Navy Region 3 awarded certificates of commendation to 45 units and individuals for their outstanding achievements in propaganda and significant contributions to the success of the journey, including Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

There are some photos featuring activities during the journey.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong