Naval Region 3 Command to visit military, people in Con Co, Ly Son Island

The Naval Region 3 Command on January 9 held a conference to disseminate the plan for sending a working delegation to visit officers, soldiers and people in the island districts of Ly Son and Con Co on the Tet holiday.

As planned, the delegation will pay visits to present Tet gifts and extend Lunar New Year greetings to officers, soldiers and people in Con Co Island District in the North-Central province of Quang Tri and Ly Son Island District in the mid-Central province of Quang Ngai.

Major General Nguyen Dang Tien, Rear Admiral, Party Committee Secretary and Political Commissar of Naval Region 3, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Rear Admiral, Party Committee Secretary and Political Commissar of Naval Region 3 Major General Nguyen Dang Tien said that through this journey, the delegates would further grasp the current maritime and island situation, as well as the living, studying, and working conditions and the aspires of the officers, soldiers and people on the islands of the country.

The working delegation, led by Colonel Pham Dinh Thanh, Deputy Political Commissar of Naval Region 3, along with nearly 170 delegates from various organizations, agencies, enterprises and individuals in the provinces and cities across the country.

Delegations from local agencies, organizations, enterprises and individuals present Tet gifts to the Command of Naval Region 3 at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

At the conference, delegations from local agencies, organizations, enterprises and individuals presented Tet gifts to the Command of Naval Region 3 and sent Tet gifts to the officers and soldiers of Naval Region 3 and the military and people who are stationing and living on the two island districts of Con Co and Ly Son.

The journey is expected to start on January 9 and conclude on January 12.

By Viet Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong