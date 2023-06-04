Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day

In response to this initiative, various ministries and localities throughout the country have rallied together to arrange community activities aimed at protecting the environment and reducing plastic waste. In the past few days, numerous innovative approaches and solutions have been implemented in the battle against plastic waste and the preservation of the environment and the ocean.
|
The campaign to "revive" Vinh Hien Beach in Thua Thien Hue Province has been launched.
|
Police officers employ baskets made from environmentally friendly materials to gather trash on Ba Ria - Vung Tau Beach.
|
More than 400 volunteers take part in a waste collection activity along the banks of the Ben Tre River in Ben Tre Province.
|
Visitors and young individuals are engaging in a program where they exchange plastic waste for gifts in Hoi An's Old Town.
|
Divers at Nhon Hai coral island in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province, collect trash from the ocean floor.
|
Fishermen in Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province retrieve plastic waste that is drifting on the sea.
|
Every month, the Greenlife Forward youth group, accompanied by foreign tourists, engages in cleaning up marine waste in Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province.