SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day

SGGP
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has recently initiated efforts in observance of World Environment Day (June 5) and World Oceans Day (June 8) in 2023.

In response to this initiative, various ministries and localities throughout the country have rallied together to arrange community activities aimed at protecting the environment and reducing plastic waste. In the past few days, numerous innovative approaches and solutions have been implemented in the battle against plastic waste and the preservation of the environment and the ocean.

Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 1

The campaign to "revive" Vinh Hien Beach in Thua Thien Hue Province has been launched.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 2

Police officers employ baskets made from environmentally friendly materials to gather trash on Ba Ria - Vung Tau Beach.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 3

More than 400 volunteers take part in a waste collection activity along the banks of the Ben Tre River in Ben Tre Province.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 4

Visitors and young individuals are engaging in a program where they exchange plastic waste for gifts in Hoi An's Old Town.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 5

Divers at Nhon Hai coral island in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province, collect trash from the ocean floor.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 6

Fishermen in Phu Quoc in Kien Giang Province retrieve plastic waste that is drifting on the sea.
Nationwide waste cleanup in response to World Environmental Day ảnh 7

Every month, the Greenlife Forward youth group, accompanied by foreign tourists, engages in cleaning up marine waste in Song Cau Town in Phu Yen Province.
By staff writers – Translated by Gia Bao

Tags

waste cleanup World Environment Day World Ocean Day plastic waste marine waste

Other news