Nationwide "Green Sunday" program launched in Hue, HCMC

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union launched the 6th nationwide "Green Sunday" program in response to the 2025 "Making the World Cleaner" campaign in Hue City on September 21.

The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union launches the 6th nationwide "Green Sunday" program in response to the 2025 "Making the World Cleaner" campaign in Hue City on September 21. (Photo: SGGP)

During the ceremony, the organization board launched 40 Youth Volunteer Environmental Protection Teams, representing 40 communes and wards across Hue City, and presented community initiatives to the city, including a plastic-free community, a green space, and a “Bright – Green – Clean – Beautiful” street. The organizer also offered 20 gifts to families credited with meritorious service to the revolution and 30 bicycles to outstanding students overcoming challenges when studying.

Following the launch ceremony, over 1,000 youth union members and young volunteers participated in a series of response activities. The initiatives included the planting of more than 500 trees and ornamental plants at Xuan Phu Square in Hue City, the cleanup of environmental black spots, and a forum titled "Youth Startups for a Green and Sustainable Future."

The 161st Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign is launched in HCMC on September 21. (Photo: SGGP)

A large number of Youth Union members and young people took part in the 161st Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign in Ho Chi Minh City on September 21.

The event aims to respond to the "Making the World Cleaner" campaign and the launch of the "Countless blossoms city" movement in the 2025–2030 period.

A range of meaningful city-level activities were held in Nha Be Commune, including environmental clean-ups and waterway clearing at Chua Lon 1 and Chua Lon 2 canals; flower planting to enhance the landscape near Trang (White) Bridge; a “Green Living” festival at the new Saigon apartment complex; and public awareness campaigns on reducing plastic and single-use bag consumption at Tran Thi Tao Market.

The organization board of the Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign offers scholarships to disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, Le Tuan Anh, these initiatives serve as a powerful statement of the city's youth's responsibility and aspiration to contribute to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate urban environment.

On this occasion, all Youth Union branches across wards, communes, and special zones in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously launched local initiatives in support of the campaign, with more than 37,000 youth union members and young volunteers registered to participate. Collectively, the activities accounted for over 55,000 hours of volunteer service, with a total implementation budget exceeding VND1.2 billion (US$45,000).

Over 1,000 youth union members and young volunteers participate in the launch of the 6th nationwide "Green Sunday" program. (Photo: SGGP)

Over 1,000 youth union members and young volunteers participate in the launch of the 6th nationwide "Green Sunday" program. (Photo: SGGP)

At the launch of the Ngay Chu Nhat Xanh (Green Sunday) campaign, youth volunteers clean up waste, restore flow to Chua Lon Canal 2 in Nha Be Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth volunteers clean up waste, restore flow to Chua Lon Canal 1 in Nha Be Commune, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Thang, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh