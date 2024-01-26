National weather bureau issues weather forecast for Lunar New Year

The weather forecast for the Tet holiday suggests a gentle cold in the Northern region, complementing the pink color of peach blossoms, while the Southern region will be bathed in sunshine and adorned with the bright hues of yellow apricot blossoms.

On the afternoon of January 26, in Hanoi, the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a workshop to predict the meteorological and hydrological trends for 2024, along with providing initial information on the weather forecast for the Lunar New Year nationwide.

According to Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, in the period leading up to the Lunar New Year, from January 29 to February 5 (the 19th to the 26th day of the twelfth lunar month), temperatures across the country are expected to be higher than the average for previous years.

During this timeframe, there will be no significant impact from strong cold air. In the Northern provinces, the sky is predicted to be mostly cloudy, with foggy nights and mornings. Afternoons may see some sunshine, and while the weather will be cold, the likelihood of severe or damaging cold spells is low.

Phan Dinh Phung Street in Hanoi on the afternoon of Jan 26

According to this forecast, the severe and damaging cold spell currently affecting the Northern region is anticipated to conclude around January 29 or 30, leading to a gradual warming of the weather.

Following that, from approximately February 6 to 12 (the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month to the 3rd day of the Lunar New Year), temperatures in the Northern region are expected to approach the average level of many years. There is a possibility of some cold spells, but it is not expected to be as intense as the ongoing one.

Regarding the Central region, representatives from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting state that, due to the impact of cold air, the North Central and Central Coastal regions in the days leading up to and during the Lunar New Year may experience sporadic rain, with a low likelihood of widespread heavy rainfall.

The South Central Coast, Central Highlands, and Southern regions are expected to experience sunny weather and minimal rainfall in the days leading up to and during the Lunar New Year. In the Southeastern region, localized hot weather may occur, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Commencing on February 2 (the 23rd day of the twelfth lunar month), the meteorological agency will release detailed Lunar New Year weather reports, updating them every evening.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Da Nguyet