Nha Trang: Residents stay awake all night monitoring floodwaters

Heavy rains over several days, combined with reservoir water releases, have caused severe flooding in many parts of Nha Trang City (Khanh Hoa Province).

In many areas, water levels have reached nearly 1 meter.

It was reported that several areas in the communes of Vinh Thanh, Vinh Trung, and Vinh Phuong are deeply inundated. Many vehicles broke down while attempting to pass through these flooded areas.

Nguyen Van Trung, a resident of Vinh Thanh Commune, said that the water rose very quickly. It took less than 20 minutes for the water to go from below street level to flooding his house. They had to elevate household items to keep them dry.

Vo Thi Nam added that the rapid rise of floodwaters forced her family to stay awake through the night of December 15 to monitor the situation. "If the water had risen too high, we would have had to evacuate to a safer place," she said.

Residents elevate their belongings to prevent damage.

According to the Provincial Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defense in Khanh Hoa Province, Dak Loc Reservoir in Nha Trang City is releasing water at a rate of 25 cubic meters per second, while Suoi Dau Reservoir in Cam Lam began releasing water at a maximum rate of 90 cubic meters per second at 3 p.m. on December 15. Combined with heavy rainfall, these releases caused water levels in the Cai River in Nha Trang to surpass Alert Level 1.

The South-Central Coast Region Meteorological and Hydrological Station reported that between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 15, the Southern parts of Khanh Hoa Province experienced moderate to heavy rain, with some areas recording extremely heavy rainfall.

Water levels are expected to continue rising in the coming hours.

Forecasts suggest that the area will continue to see moderate to heavy rain over the next 12 hours, with total rainfall ranging from 20-40 mm, and some locations exceeding 60 mm. Rivers and streams in Southern Khanh Hoa are expected to rise further, with peak flood levels anticipated in the late afternoon and evening of December 15.

By Truong Nhan – Translated by Thuy Doan