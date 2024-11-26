Cold air moves into Northern region

Meteorological experts warned on November 25 late that a very strong cold air was gradually approaching the northern mountainous localities.

On the same day, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting also issued a detailed warning about this cold air intensification.

Accordingly, the entire Northern and North-Central regions will begin experiencing a chilling climate on November 26.

Residents in the capital city of Hanoi and the provinces from Ha Tinh to Nghe An will feel really colder from the night of November 26.

Meteorological experts predicted that this cold wave would be the strongest since the late fall and early winter this year over the North, causing the possibility of severe and persistent cold in the Northern mountainous areas, with temperatures of below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, Hanoi and the Red River Delta will brace for severe cold for about two to three days, followed by sunny weather around November 29 or November 30.

The meteorological agency also warned that cold air waves from the North tend to move southward and converge with the southeastern monsoon in the Central region, continuously causing heavy rains in the Central and South-Central regions.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong