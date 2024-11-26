Prolonged heavy rain in Thua Thien Hue overwhelms reservoirs

Since noon on November 26, heavy rain in the upstream areas, combined with full hydropower and irrigation reservoirs, has made it impossible to control the floodwaters.

As a result, several low-lying areas in Hue City and surrounding districts, towns, and coastal regions have experienced flooding again, despite the rain having stopped.

In Quang Dien District, many roads are deeply flooded, with only high-clearance vehicles able to pass. Residents trying to reach Sia Town must take a detour via the Tu Phu Bridge to Quang Vinh Commune. In low-lying communes such as Quang Thanh, Quang An, and Quang Phuoc, water levels remain dangerously high.

Hydropower and irrigation reservoirs in Thua Thien Hue are no longer able to control flooding due to prolonged heavy rain upstream.

By 3 p.m. on November 26, floodwaters on the Huong and Bo rivers had surpassed level 2 warning thresholds and were rising rapidly. This has caused localized flooding on Provincial Roads 1, 3, 4, and 8A, prompting the Department of Transport to set up barriers to restrict vehicle movement.

On the afternoon of November 26, residents in the low-lying areas of Quang Dien District, Thua Thien Hue Province, had to use boats to travel on flooded roads.

Meanwhile, Provincial Road 14B in Huong Phu Commune, Nam Dong District, which connects to the La Son – Tuy Loan Expressway, has become impassable due to a 10-meter landslide that caused rocks and soil to fall onto the road, creating traffic hazards.

Representatives from the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board, the investor for the La Son – Tuy Loan Expressway, reported that the heavy rain had caused five landslides along the expressway, disrupting traffic in Thua Thien Hue and Da Nang.

Traffic police from Thua Thien Hue Province and Nam Dong District are currently managing traffic on the road section from Km 13+250 of the La Son – Tuy Loan Expressway to Provincial Road 14B. Authorities have also set up barriers to restrict access for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Authorities use a canoe to transport a patient to the hospital for emergency care.

At 3 p.m. on November 26, Quang An Commune police in Thua Thien Hue received a report about Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, who was suffering from dengue fever with stroke risk. Authorities used a canoe to transport her to the hospital, and she is now stable.

On the same day, thousands of students in flood-affected areas of Phu Vang, Quang Dien, and Huong Thuy districts stayed home. Thua Thien Hue Province has relocated 206 households (577 people) from landslide and flood-risk areas to safety.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan