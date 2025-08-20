National projects serve as drivers of Mekong Delta’s socio-economic development

The Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the People’s Committees of the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap, held an inauguration ceremony to officially open Rach Mieu 2 Bridge on August 19 in Dong Thap.

At the inauguration ceremony of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

The construction of Rach Mieu 2 Bridge started in March 2022. It starts at the Dong Tam intersection of National Highway 1 and Provincial Road 870 in Dong Thap Province and ends at Km16+660 on National Highway 60, about 0.71 km north of the Ham Luong Bridge abutment in Vinh Long Province.

The bridge has a total length of 17.6 kilometers and a width of 17.5 meters, including approach roads with a total length of over two kilometers. It has six lanes for vehicles with a speed limit of 80 kilometers per hour. The project has a total investment capital of VND6,810 billion (US$261.4 million).

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Thap Province Tran Chi Quang emphasized that the project not only meets the travel needs of local residents and helps ease congestion on National Highway 60 but also serves as a catalyst for economic, social, tourism, and trade development.

He added that it will enhance regional connectivity and contribute to national defense and security across the Mekong Delta.

Rach Mieu 2 Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet (C) and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa (R) attend the groundbreaking ceremony for several key infrastructure projects in Ca Mau. (Photo: SGGP)

In Ca Mau Province, the Ministry of National Defense and the provincial People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for several key infrastructure projects, including the Ca Mau–Dat Mui Expressway, a bridge connecting Dat Mui to Hon Khoai Island, and the dual-purpose Hon Khoai general port.

The ceremony was attended by General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense; former State President Nguyen Minh Triet; former Vice President Truong My Hoa; as well as senior officials from central ministries and agencies and leaders of Ca Mau Province.

After completion, the Ca Mau–Dat Mui Expressway will play a crucial role in the vertical transportation network and serve as a key transportation pillar to support the socio-economic development of the region, especially the southernmost point of the country. It will also form the final link in the North–South Expressway, creating a continuous expressway route stretching from Cao Bang in the north to Ca Mau in the south.

The bridge connecting Dat Mui to Hon Khoai Island will stretch over 18 kilometers and be built to a four-lane standard. The dual-purpose Hon Khoai general port will have a designed capacity of 20 million tons per year and be capable of receiving vessels of up to 250,000 DWT.

The total investment for the three projects is nearly VND100 trillion (US$3.8 billion), with completion targeted for the end of 2028.

General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defense called on local authorities and relevant units to demonstrate a strong commitment in ensuring the projects are implemented on schedule, meet all quality standards and technical regulations, incorporate advanced technologies, and maintain absolute safety throughout construction.

In An Giang, the provincial People’s Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for a coastal road project leading to downtown Ha Tien, with a total investment of VND1.4 trillion (US$53.3 million).

The project includes a coastal arterial route spanning over 13 kilometers, featuring a six-lane urban main road with a width of 56 meters. It also comprises two six-lane connector roads from National Highway 80 to the main route, each 41 meters wide, and a 6.5-meter-wide scenic road running parallel to National Highway 80.

The project will also include a system of bridges and dykes, regional connector roads, and synchronized technical infrastructure, all built to high standards using premium-grade A1 hot-mix asphalt pavement.

This is a strategically significant transport infrastructure project, expected to drive socio-economic development, enhance national defense and security, and improve the quality of life for local residents.

The construction site of the bridge connecting to Hon Khoai Port (Photo: SGGP)

In Can Tho City, Vietnam National Industry-Energy Group (Petrovietnam) commenced construction of O Mon IV Thermal Power Plant, featuring a designed capacity of 1,155 MW and a total investment of nearly VND30 trillion (US$1.14 billion).

This project is a key component in the O Mon Block B gas-to-power chain and is expected to begin commercial electricity generation by the end of 2028.

In Ca Mau Province, T&T Group broke ground on a social housing project in An Xuyen Ward, comprising 1,241 units to accommodate nearly 5,000 residents. The project contributes to the province’s goal of developing 4,800 social housing units by 2030.

Meanwhile, in Can Tho City, the municipal People’s Committee launched construction of a social housing project within An Nghiep Industrial Park’s Trade Union Complex. With an investment of over VND870 billion, the project will provide approximately 1,200 apartments to meet the housing needs of workers and low-income earners.

By staff writers—Translated by Kim Khanh