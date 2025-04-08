Construction of Ca Mau – Dat Mui expressway to be started before September 2

The construction of an expressway connecting Ca Mau City to Dat Mui, also known as Mui Ca Mau (Ca Mau Cape), which is Vietnam's most southern geographical point, in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau will be started before September 2.

Accordingly, the Ca Mau—Dat Mui expressway is expected to fully connect the eastern section of the North-South Expressway to the southernmost point of Vietnam, promote socio-economic development, and strengthen national defense and security in the Mekong Delta region.

The four-lane highway has a total length of about 90 kilometers and is under the master plan on the road network for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050 approved by the Prime Minister.

The Ca Mau – Dat Mui expressway will run parallel to National Highway 1 and Ho Chi Minh Road, reaching Rach Goc town and continuing to Dat Mui in Ngoc Hien District. It will serve as a strategic transportation route for marine economic development and exploitation of the potential of the Hon Khoai Port.

The Government has assigned the Ministry of Defense to take the role of a lead agency for the project investment, in accordance with public investment regulations, and the Ministry of Finance to coordinate with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Defense, the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee, and other relevant units to urgently complete the documentation and submit it to the Prime Minister for review and decision.

The Ministry of Finance will balance the project investment capital in the 2026-2030 medium-term public investment plans. The capital prepared for investment in 2025 will be taken from adjusted sources from other projects that have not been allocated and from increased revenue in 2024.

After completion, the Ca Mau – Dat Mui expressway will play a crucial role in the vertical transportation network and serve as a key transportation pillar to support the socio-economic development of the region, especially the southernmost point of the country.

