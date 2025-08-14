National opening ceremony of 2025–2026 academic year to be launched online

Multimedia

The Ministry of Education and Training has announced that the national opening ceremony for the 2025–2026 academic year will be held online on September 5, from 8:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

The event will coincide with the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Ministry of National Education, now known as the Ministry of Education and Training.

The central ceremony will take place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi and will be broadcast live on VTV1, with online connections linking educational institutions across the country. This dual-purpose event aims to both inaugurate the new school year and honor eight decades of educational development in Vietnam.

In preparation, the Ministry has issued an official directive to provincial and municipal people’s committees, requesting their coordination in organizing synchronized ceremonies at the local level. Departments of Education and Training nationwide have been tasked with guiding schools under their jurisdiction to hold their own opening events concurrently with the national broadcast.

The Ministry of Education and Training requests that all educational institutions arrange and fully prepare the necessary network connections and equipment to join the event online or via the VTV1 television channel. Institutions should work closely with local telecommunications and broadcasting units to ensure stable transmission, high-quality visuals, and clear audio.

The day's school activities, if there are any, should be concise and wrap up by 8:00 a.m. Between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., all delegates, teachers, and students are expected to engage fully in the program arranged by the Ministry of Education and Training. This participation includes joining the flag-raising ceremony and singing the national anthem concurrently with the ceremony at the National Convention Center, in addition to listening to the speech by General Secretary To Lam, along with other planned activities.

Local authorities must develop suitable strategies to address weather conditions, while also ensuring traffic safety, maintaining public order, and preventing fires during the event.

The Ministry of Education and Training has issued a directive to universities and vocational education institutions concerning the organization of the opening ceremony for the 2025-2026 academic year. This event will coincide with the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of National Education and will adhere to the same requirements as previously stated.

