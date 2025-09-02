Armed naval fleet parades at sea to celebrate 80th National Day

The Vietnam People's Navy conducted a naval parade off the coast of Cam Ranh in Khanh Hoa Province, with the participation of the Vietnam People's Navy, Vietnam Coast Guard, Border Guard Command, and Standing Maritime Militia Squadron on September 2.

According to the Vietnam People's Navy, Rear Admiral Nguyen Van Bach, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Navy, and Major General Tran Ngoc Huu, Deputy Commander of the Border Guard, oversaw the coordination and command of the maritime parade.

Coinciding with the national flag-raising ceremony at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, naval vessels and aircraft participating in the maritime parade held a simultaneous national flag salute ceremony. The image of the red flag fluttering against the vast expanse of the ocean stood as a powerful symbol of the nation’s indomitable spirit and deep-rooted pride, an affirmation of the enduring legacy and heroic traditions passed down through generations.

In the ceremonial formation, the naval squadrons sailed in two parallel columns, with the command ship, 015 – Tran Hung Dao, taking the lead at the center.

Following the flag salute ceremony, the command ship proceeded to review the maritime parade formation, beginning with a formation of DHC-6 seaplanes and Ka-28 anti-submarine helicopters, followed by multipurpose rescue and support vessels of the Vietnam People's Navy. Next came the Standing Maritime Militia Squadron, patrol vessels of the Border Guard equipped with SPA-4207 boats, and the DN-2000-class multifunctional patrol vessels operated by the Vietnam Fisheries Surveillance Force and the Vietnam Coast Guard.

The naval segment continued with a display of the Vietnam People's Navy fleet, including TT-400T gunboats, 12418 and 1241RE missile boats, Kilo 636 submarines, Project 159 anti-submarine frigates, and Gepard 3.9-class guided missile frigates.

Following the review by the command ship, the participating squadrons began maneuvering into tactical formations at sea, including the "A" formation, the "V" formation, and the canarium fruit formation.

In the "A" formation, vessels were strategically arranged based on their combat capabilities—ranging from command ships and armed warships to transport and support vessels. This formation is designed to deliver concentrated firepower against hostile forces while enhancing defense capabilities against threats from the air, sea, surface, and underwater domains. It serves as a robust configuration for safeguarding national sovereignty over maritime territories and islands.

In the V-shaped formation, reconnaissance vessels, heavily armed warships, transport ships, support vessels, and command ships are strategically positioned according to combat principles. This configuration enhances the fleet’s surveillance capabilities, improves target detection and engagement of hostile forces, and ensures swift and coordinated responses to potential enemy attacks, minimizing the risk of being caught off guard under any circumstance.

The canarium fruit-shaped formation, commonly employed during naval maneuvers, enhances command and control while improving combat coordination to neutralize threats posed by hostile forces targeting vessels within the formation. It provides effective protection for high-value assets, strengthens defenses against sudden attacks from the air and sea, ensures maritime safety during navigation, facilitates the clearance of naval mines, and creates operational challenges for enemy forces.

The naval parade of the armed forces painted a majestic tableau, showcasing the combined strength of Vietnam’s all-people national defense posture and people’s security strategy at sea. It delivered a powerful message of a peace-loving Vietnam, firm and unwavering in its resolve to safeguard the nation's sacred maritime sovereignty and islands.

The event also stands as a symbol of honor and pride, serving as a source of inspiration for generations of naval officers and soldiers to carry forward the legacy of their predecessors in resolutely defending the country’s maritime domain. It reinforces the nation’s commitment to building a strong, prosperous Vietnam that moves confidently forward in the new era.

By Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh