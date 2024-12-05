National Defense Ministry meets Southern retired senior military officers

The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense hosted a gathering for retired senior military officers from the Southern region on December 5.

Former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attend the meeting.

The event was chaired by General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and Minister of National Defense, on the morning of December 5 at the Cu Chi Tunnels Historical Site in Ho Chi Minh City.

The gathering was attended by Mr. Nguyen Minh Triet and Mr. Truong Tan Sang, both former Presidents; Mr. Nguyen Tan Dung, former Prime Minister; Mr. Le Hong Anh, former Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat; Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Politburo Member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; along with former Party and State leaders, retired generals, senior military officers, and representatives from the Ministry of National Defense's agencies and units.

General Phan Van Giang, Mr. Nguyen Trong Nghia, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, General Nguyen Tan Cuong (from right to left) attend the meeting.

This event provides an opportunity to meet, connect, and express appreciation for the contributions of past generations of military officers, demonstrating the Party, State, and Army's care for their predecessors. It also aims to inspire patriotism, love for socialism, national pride, and the morality of "When drinking water, remember its source." Through this, it seeks to uphold and promote the noble qualities of Uncle Ho's soldiers and the revolutionary and heroic traditions of the nation.

The gathering also serves as a chance to share information, listen to the thoughts and aspirations of retired senior military officers, and learn from their valuable experiences to strengthen national defense, build the Army, and protect the country.

General Phan Van Giang speaks at the meeting.

In his speech, on behalf of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defense, General Phan Van Giang expressed his pleasure and honor in welcoming and reconnecting with the retired senior military officers from various periods. He acknowledged their lifelong dedication to building the Army and strengthening national defense, many of whom sacrificed their blood, health, and well-being on battlefields during the fight for national liberation, defense, and fulfilling noble international missions.

General Phan Van Giang respectfully encouraged the retired senior military officers to continue embodying and spreading the noble qualities of "Uncle Ho's Soldiers" in their daily lives, drawing on their strength, wisdom, experience, responsibility, and dedication. He wished them good health, joy, and happiness with their families, communities, and hometowns.

On this occasion, General Phan Van Giang provided a brief update on global, regional, and domestic affairs, as well as the schemes and activities of hostile forces aimed at undermining the country. He also highlighted the key achievements in military, defense, and Party-building work in 2024, and outlined the priorities for 2025.

Delegates at the meeting

General Phan Van Giang emphasized that the entire military hopes the retired senior officers will continue to offer their support and encouragement, standing alongside the Central Military Commission, the Ministry of National Defense leadership, and commanders of various units to accomplish all tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and people.

The delegates take a commemorative photo at the meeting.

He also stressed the importance of uniting with the Party, people, and the entire political system to move forward into a "New Era – An Era of National Development," with the resolve to firmly safeguard and build a prosperous, civilized, and strong Vietnam.

Earlier, the delegation visited the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple to pay tribute to and honor the fallen heroes.

The delegation offers incense.

Former President Nguyen Minh Triet (R), former President Truong Tan Sang (L), and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung (C) offer incense.

Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) offers incense.

Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia offers incense.

General Phan Van Giang signs the memorial guestbook at the Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan