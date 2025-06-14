National Council for selecting films to compete in Academy Awards established

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has officially established a National Council for selecting films to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Annual Academy Awards for the 2025–2026 period.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued a decision to establish a national selection council responsible for nominating Vietnam’s official submission for the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards for the 2025–2026 cycle.

The council was formed in accordance with Government Decree No. 43/2025/ND-CP and based on a proposal from the Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department. Its mandate is to evaluate eligible Vietnamese films and select one title to represent the country in the preliminary round of the Oscars, specifically in the International Feature Film category, one of the Academy Awards’ most prominent competitions, organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

According to the decision, Mr. Dang Tran Cuong, Director of the Vietnam Cinema Department, has been appointed Chairman of the Council. Ms. Le Thi Thu Ha, Master of Cultural Management and Head of the Film Dissemination Division under the Vietnam Cinema Department, will serve as the Council’s Secretary. Other members include experts and professionals with extensive experience in the Vietnamese film industry.

The Council will conduct the selection process in accordance with the Academy’s Regulation No. 15 for the International Feature Film Award, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and full compliance with international standards.

Related News Selection council for Vietnamese films competing in 97th Oscars established

By Mai An—Translated by Kim Khanh