Tradition blends with modernity in forthcoming cultural project

A forthcoming cultural project aims to connect young artists with the public through a multi-disciplinary stage, drawing inspiration from Vietnamese traditional theater.

The project 'Ma: Duong ve hu vo' blends tradition and modernity

Nguyen Quoc Hoang Anh, who wears three hats as art director, screenwriter, and music director, shared insights about the project 'Ma: Duong ve hu vo' (Code: The Road to Nothingness). He said that inspired by traditional Vietnamese art forms such as tuong (classical opera), cheo (popular opera), chau van (ritual singing), xuan pha folk dance, and hau dong (spirit mediumship), the work is a blend of tradition and modernity, indigenous beliefs and contemporary art, creating a unique experience.

‘Ma: Duong ve hu vo’ (Code: The Road to Nothingness) is a collaborative project between Len Ngan (a multilingual culture and art platform) and the Vietnam National Tuong Theater. Its goal is to connect young artists with the public through a multi-disciplinary stage, drawing inspiration from Vietnamese traditional theater.

The production combines dance, music, drama, and visual arts within a non-linear storytelling structure. It emphasizes innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and a deeper understanding of body language in traditional stage art. Modern music genres like experimental contemporary music, Jazz, Techno, Trap, and House are also integrated, creating a rich and experimental soundscape.

In contrast to traditional theater's linear framework, the project ‘Ma: Duong ve hu vo’ ventures into multi-dimensional creative realms through its interdisciplinary approach. Seamlessly blending sound, visuals, movement, and technology, it crafts a rich, immersive experience. Audiences are not mere spectators; they are drawn into the performance, engaging emotionally, reflecting deeply, and exploring new dimensions of imagination.

Beyond offering a new approach to cultural heritage, the project also helps build a foundation for interdisciplinary learning, research, and practice for young artists, fostering creativity in performing arts. Data from the practical process will be shared with the young artists participating in the project.

The team also hopes to provide opportunities for folk artisans and local artists to share their knowledge and inspire future generations through intergenerational exchange. Hoang Anh shared that the project aims to encourage learning and interaction, so young artists can access rich indigenous knowledge. To achieve this goal, the team is implementing various activities.

In early May, the group conducted a field trip on the theme of "Phu" (Palace) at Nha Tien Huong in Phu Cat Commune of Hanoi’s Quoc Oai District, taking the audience to explore Vietnamese identity through the Four Palaces belief system with medium Hien Nguyen.

By Van Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan