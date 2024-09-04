Culture/art

Selection council for Vietnamese films competing in 97th Oscars established

The Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has just a national council for selecting films to compete in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 97th Annual Academy Awards.

Tro tan ruc ro (Glorious Ashes) by director Bui Thac Chuyen is Vietnam’s representative in the preliminary round of the international feature film category at the 2024 Oscars.

The Department of Cinema has received an invitation from the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) to submit one movie representing Vietnam for the preliminary round of the best international feature at the 97th Academy Awards which is set to take place on March 3, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has issued Decision No. 2092/QD-BVHTTDL on establishing a national selection council for films competing in the 97th Academy Awards 2025. The council has five members with at least 50 percent of the members who are artists or experts in cinema.

The documents and films must be completed before September 15. After the registration deadline, the council will vote for movies. The film with the highest number of votes will represent Vietnam to participate in the 97th Oscars.

The nomination round of voting will take place from January 8 to January 12, 2025, with the official Oscar nominations to be announced on January 17, 2025. The final voting will be held in February 2025.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh

