Khanh Hoa gets more national intangible cultural heritages

The Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing and the Bird's Nest Festival of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa have been recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The Bird's Nest Festival of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 3, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Khanh Hoa Province, Nguyen Van Nhuan, announced that two of the province’s heritages, including the Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing and the Bird's Nest Festival, have been named as National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

As of present, Khanh Hoa Province now has a total of six National Intangible Cultural Heritages, including the Ponagar Tower Festival, the “Cau Ngu” (Whale Worshipping) Festival, the Bo ma (leaving tomb) festival of the Raglai ethnic community, the knowledge of bird’s nest harvesting and processing, the Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing, and the Bird's Nest Festival.

The Knowledge of Agarwood Cultivation and Processing of the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa is recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage. (Photo: SGGP)

Khanh Hoa Province is widely known as the “Land of Agarwood and Bird’s Nests.” The local bird’s nest harvesting tradition dates back nearly 700 years, embodying distinctive historical and cultural values. This long-standing craft holds deep significance for the local community and plays a crucial role in the province’s socio-economic development.

The Bird’s Nest Festival is one of Khanh Hoa’s traditional events. It is held annually on the 10th day of the fifth lunar month on Hon Noi Island to pay tribute to the ancestors who founded and advanced the bird’s nest industry.

The agarwood harvesting and processing industry is one of the outstanding traditional crafts in Khanh Hoa. With a history spanning several centuries, the craft is especially renowned in Van Thang Commune, Van Ninh District. From raw agarwood pieces exploited from nature or agarwood (Aquilaria crassna) trees, skilled artisans transform it into a wide range of refined products. These include ornamental agarwood displays, handicrafts, jewelry, and spiritually significant items used in religious and cultural practices.

By Hieu Giang—Translated by Kim Khanh