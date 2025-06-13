Culture/art

Special concerts feature French artist group Luiza as part of their Vietnam tour

SGGP

French artist group Luiza will perform in special concerts tomorrow as part of their tour in Vietnam.

On the occasion of the 2025 Music Festival (La Fête de la Musique), held annually on June 21, the Institut Francais in Vietnam is organizing a series of special concerts featuring the French artist group Luiza as part of their Vietnam tour.

horizontal-luiza-4463-117.jpg
A poster introducing the performance of the French group Luiza and guest Lena (Photo: Institut Francais in Ho Chi Minh City)

A highlight of this tour will be the concert in Ho Chi Minh City, scheduled for 8:00 p.m. on June 14 at IDECAF at 28 Le Thanh Ton in District 1. This performance will also feature a special guest appearance by singer Lena.

Luiza, the lead vocalist of the group, was born in Rennes (France) into a musically inclined family. After receiving classical training at the Rennes conservatory, Luiza explored Brazil and the Amazon, lived in Paris, and met many artists from around the world to find inspiration for her music. Other members of the Luiza group include Barrandon Enguerrand – sound engineer; Theo Kaiser – guitarist and trumpet player; Dorian Zavatta – saxophonist.

Meanwhile, Lena is a talented Vietnamese artist active in both music and cinema. She is a singer-songwriter known for her emotionally rich Pop and light R&B compositions about love, life, and personal experience, and is also a promising actress. She is proficient in playing several instruments, including piano, guitar, bass, and ukulele.

To enjoy the concert by the French group Luiza, audiences can purchase tickets at: ticketbox.vn/vien-phap-hcm-concert-luiza-24262.

By Do Van - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

the French group Luiza guitarist trumpet player rich Pop light R&B

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn