Ben Tre inaugurates renovated memorial to Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong

On June 8, the People’s Committee of Giong Trom District in Ben Tre Province held a ceremony to inaugurate the newly restored provincial-level historical and cultural site of the Memorial to Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong.

At the innauguration ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Originally constructed in 2009 on an area of 1,200 square meters, the memorial has undergone significant renovations, including the main worship hall, exhibition house, guard house, entrance gate, and surrounding walls. The restoration was funded with VND2 billion (US$76,711) through social mobilization.

Following its restoration, the memorial site of Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong is set to become an attraction to connect with a network of historical and cultural landmarks across the locality, contributing to creating heritage tours aimed at educating visitors about Vietnam’s revolutionary history through so-called “red addresses,” places of historical significance tied to the country’s struggle for independence, and promoting Ben Tre’s rich cultural and historical legacy to domestic and international visitors.

Delegates offer incense to commemorate Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong, also known by his aliases Hong Ky and Chin Hong, was born in 1918 in Giong Ong Xom Hamlet, Tan Hao Commune, Giong Trom District, in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre. He was the founder of the Tan Hao Guerrilla Unit, which later evolved into Regiment 99, the first armed force of Ben Tre Province headed by its founding commander.

Throughout his military career, Mr. Dong Van Cong held several key leadership positions in the Vietnam People’s Army, including Commander of Military Region 7, Commander of Military Region 8, and Chief of the Military Committee for Region 9 (later the High Command of Military Region 9). He also served as Deputy Commander of the Southern Command and later as Deputy Chief Inspector of the Vietnam People’s Army.

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces. Lieutenant General Dong Van Cong passed away in 2005.

By Tin Huy—Translated by Kim Khanh