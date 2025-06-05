Folk festival and dance in Quang Ngai recognized as National Intangible Heritage

The Nga Ra (Sa Ni) Festival and Ca Dao Folk Dance of the ethnic minority of Co in Tra Bong District in Quang Ngai Province have been added to the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The Co Ethnic Group's Nga Ra (Sa Ni) Festival

On June 3, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung signed a decision to officially recognize certain cultural heritages from the central province of Quang Ngai.

Every year, in late October or early November of the lunar calendar, the Co ethnic community in Tra Bong District, Quang Ngai Province, gathers to celebrate the Nga Ra (Sa Ni) Festival to thank deities and ancestors for blessing them with a good year and a bumper crop. The event serves not only as a thanksgiving ritual to honor the deities for a bountiful harvest but also as a communal celebration where villagers reunite and enjoy time together after months of hard labor in the fields.

A performance of Ca Dao folk dance

The Ca Dao traditional dance performance, passed down through generations, remains a vital cultural expression of the Co ethnic minority in Central Vietnam. According to cultural researcher Cao Van Chu, Ca Dao folk dance encompasses two distinct styles, including Ca Dao Trook Dtăk, or “Low-area Ca Dao,” and Ca Dao Trook Gook, or “Highland Ca Dao.” Each variation corresponds to different geographical and cultural contexts within Cor society.

During performances, the Cor women wear traditional, brightly colored costumes and dance in circular formations to the rhythm of gongs and drums.

In accordance with the Law on Cultural Heritage, chairpersons of People’s Committees at all administrative levels are responsible for exercising state management over intangible cultural heritage located within their respective jurisdictions, in line with their assigned duties and powers.

By Nguyen Trang—translated by Kim Khanh