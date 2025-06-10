Culture/art

Restoration of Nguyen Dynasty’s throne prioritizes use of traditional techniques

The People’s Committee of Hue City on June 9 assigned the Hue Monuments Conservation Center to urgently develop a restoration plan for the national treasure of the Nguyen Dynasty throne.

A full-scale replica of the Nguyen Dynasty’s throne has recently been installed at Thai Hoa Palace to serve visitors, following the damage to the original national treasure. (Photo: SGGP)

The official directive requests the restoration plan to be implemented in accordance with the provisions of the Law on Cultural Heritage and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center must develop a restoration plan and submit a report to the Hue City People's Committee by June 20.

Throughout the implementation process, it is essential to apply modern scientific and technical methods to identify and analyze the authenticity of materials, restoration timelines, and subsequent preservation efforts made over time in order to determine the most appropriate restoration approach for the imperial throne.

The Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial throne, passed down through 13 generations of emperors and recognized as a national treasure, was broken by a man. (Photo: SGGP)

Priority should be given to traditional techniques and craftsmanship, grounded in verified historical evidence and the current condition of the artifact, to ensure a restoration that is both scientifically sound and sustainable.

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center is required to coordinate with the National Archives Center as well as relevant organizations and individuals to research, compile, and digitize data related to the Nguyen Dynasty’s throne.

Consultation with heritage conservation experts may also be considered to gather additional information and determine the most appropriate and effective approach for restoring the damaged throne.

By Van Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh

