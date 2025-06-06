Publishing and tourism go hand-in-hand

A publishing house has unveil the publications of several books to introduce beauty of many places in the country to promote tourism.

Since early 2024, the National Political Publishing House has been unveiling the Viet Nam - Ve dep bat tan (Vietnam – Timeless beauty) book series, beginning with Sa Pa giua troi may trang (Sa Pa amidst the white clouds).

The collection continues to introduce readers to captivating titles such as Nguoi ban duong du lich van hoa Hoi An (A cultural travel companion to Hoi An), Tam Dao - Dat linh thieng mien du lich (Tam Dao – Sacred land of Tourism), Mu Cang Chai -Ban giao huong giua thien nhien va van hoa (Mu Cang Chai – A Symphony of Nature and Culture) and Ha Giang - Mien da no hoa (Ha Giang – The land of blooming rocks)—each offering a unique perspective on Vietnam’s diverse beauty and heritage.

In early April this year, as part of the Ha Giang Cultural and Tourism Space in Ho Chi Minh City, the National Political Publishing House hosted a book launch and cultural exchange for Ha Giang - Mien da no hoa (Ha Giang – The land of blooming rocks) at the Book Street in Ho Chi Minh City. The event served as an invitation to both tourists and residents to explore the northernmost province of the country.

Vice Chairman Vuong Ngoc Ha of the Ha Giang provincial People's Committee thanked the author team for visiting and vividly capturing the region’s culture, landscapes, and people in a meaningful book. He said that Ha Giang is often recalled as the northern frontier of the country, home to 19 ethnic groups, each with unique cultural identities and breathtaking scenery. This book will promote Ha Giang to people across the nation and serve as an effective tourism promotion tool for the province.

Deputy Director Nguyen Thai Binh of the National Political Publishing House stated that the publisher has collaborated with the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism to feature the Vietnam tourism logo and the slogan Vietnam – Timeless Beauty on each book cover. He revealed the publications aim to play a role in introducing, promoting, and supporting the growth of Vietnam’s tourism industry.

He stated that while there are many travel books, most only provide basic information like where to go, where to stay, and what to eat. The 'Vietnam - Timeless Beauty' book series is defined as travelogues and cultural tourism books, written by authors based on their own experiences. That's why publishers want these books to be like cultural travel companions for tourists as well as to respond to the Politburo's Resolution 08 on developing tourism into a key economic sector.

By Ho Son – Translated by Anh Quan