Art program held in HCMC to commemorate Uncle Ho’s national salvation journey

An art program titled “A Century’s Journey” was held at the Ho Chi Minh Museum branch in Ho Chi Minh City in District 4 on the evening of June 5.

An art performance is held in Ho Chi Minh City to commemorate Uncle Ho’s national salvation journey. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Organizing Board of Major Holidays to commemorate the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890–2025) and the 114th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2025), and the 56-year implementation of President Ho Chi Minh’s Testament (1969–2025).

Attending the event was Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Huynh Thanh Dat; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen; Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy; Standing Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the city’s Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai; Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy; Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of Military Region 7, Colonel Tran Duc Thang; Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Public Security, Colonel Tran Hong Minh; and Deputy Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard, Colonel Truong Minh Tuan.

The musical performances evoke deep emotions in the audience, leaving a lasting impression on all those present. (Photo: SGGP)

The performance was divided into three parts, including “The Man Who Seeks a Path Towards National Liberation,” “His Voice Echoes Forever,” and “President Ho Chi Minh—The Name is Shining Forever.”

The program featured renowned Vietnamese artists, including People's Artist Ta Minh Tam; Meritorious Artists Van Khanh, Pham The Vi, and Khanh Ngoc; along with singers Vo Ha Tram, Dao Mac, and others.

Blending live stage performances with 3D mapping visuals and graphic projections, the performances creatively reimagined President Ho Chi Minh’s journey to find a path to national salvation and liberation. The integration of modern visual storytelling brought historical narratives and memories to life, making them more accessible and engaging, particularly for younger audiences.

By Thien Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh