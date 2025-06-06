Images through lens of photographer Tran The Phong introduced to public

Photographer Tran The Phong introduced his photos at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street on the morning of June 6.

A photography exhibition, titled “The Journey of Propaganda, Journalism and Publishing Professionals”, was hosted by photographer Tran The Phong, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025) and the 100th anniversary of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

Attending the event were former heads of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Commission Ms. Than Thi Thu and Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Mr. Nguyen Tan Phong; along with different generations of propaganda officers, journalists and artists who have involved in trips exploring specific sites and activities related to the local culture, history, and revolutionary events organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

Former Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Commission Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association Nguyen Tan Phong and Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Press Center Nguyen Van Khanh (from left to right) visit the photo exhibition.

The exhibition features 50 photographs captured by photographer Tran The Phong during trips involving delegations of propaganda, journalism and publishing officials and staff from March 2019 to October 2023.

The photos provide a unique perspective on the role of these fields in spreading messages of gratitude and remembrance for national heroes, martyrs, and outstanding individuals within the nation.

Photographer Tran The Phong (in white T-shirt) is introducing his photographs to delegates and exhibition attendees.

Photographer Tran The Phong shared that this exhibition is not only an opportunity for photography lovers to appreciate the art, but also a chance for the public, especially the younger generation, to gain a deeper understanding of the sacred values of their homeland.

This is photographer Tran The Phong’s 21st exhibition. He won hundreds of awards in both artistic and journalistic photography sectors, domestically and internationally.

