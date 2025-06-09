Ministry promotes Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space internationally

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an international conference, titled “The Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space at Vietnam’s Diplomatic Missions”, on the afternoon of June 9.

The event aimed to promote activities that honor President Ho Chi Minh internationally in the new era.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu stated that in recent years, the ministry has coordinated with various ministries, agencies, sectors and localities to conduct activities that promote and spread the ideology ethics and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh across continents.

These efforts have contributed to bringing the image of President Ho Chi Minh closer to the international community, deepening cooperative relations, strengthening national unity, and preserving valuable historical values.

Delegates join the conference.

At the conference, Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van, Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Cultural Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared that in addition to exhibitions, seminars, film screenings and cultural exchanges, there have also been in-depth initiatives aimed at spreading the image and ideology of President Ho Chi Minh to the international community.

Works and publications about President Ho Chi Minh have been translated into multiple languages to reach the international community.

Overview of the conference

During the conference, the embassies of Thailand, China and Angola shared their experiences in managing and maintaining cultural spaces associated with national leaders at their representative offices.

Vietnamese ambassadors to various countries also shared experiences on how to ensure that the Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space serves not only as a cultural destination but also as a hub for connecting overseas Vietnamese communities and simultaneously promoting Vietnamese values to international friends.

Photo exhibition and book space showcase the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh Within the framework of the conference, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a photo exhibition and a space for book exhibition introducing the life and career of President Ho Chi Minh.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong